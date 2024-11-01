Mumbai (Maharashtra), November 1: A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Andheri on Friday evening, officials said. Upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot and started an operation to douse the fire.
The excat cause of fire was not clear, and efforts were on to bring the situation under control. No casualties or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, they added.
Further details are awaited.
Read Also
VIDEO: Diwali Night Gets Busy For Fire Fighters & Patrol Teams Amid Multiple Fire Accidents; Blaze...
Earlier, three members of a family were killed in a fire at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai area. The fire was caused by explosion of three gas cylinders. The incident occurred at a general store and a residence.
FPJ Shorts
Diwali 2024: Punjab And Haryana Report 'Poor' & 'Very Poor' AQI
'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': From Bollywood Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey To Designer Manish Malhotra, Tributes Pour In For Legendary Fashion Designer Rohit Bal
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To Contest From Mahim
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces