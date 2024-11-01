 Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Andheri on Friday evening, officials said. Upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot and started an operation to douse the fire.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Firefighters respond to a blaze at a scrap godown in Andheri, Mumbai, with no reported casualties | X

Mumbai (Maharashtra), November 1: A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Andheri on Friday evening, officials said. Upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot and started an operation to douse the fire.

The excat cause of fire was not clear, and efforts were on to bring the situation under control. No casualties or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, they added.

Further details are awaited.

Read Also
VIDEO: Diwali Night Gets Busy For Fire Fighters & Patrol Teams Amid Multiple Fire Accidents; Blaze...
article-image

Earlier, three members of a family were killed in a fire at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai area. The fire was caused by explosion of three gas cylinders. The incident occurred at a general store and a residence.

FPJ Shorts
Diwali 2024: Punjab And Haryana Report 'Poor' & 'Very Poor' AQI
Diwali 2024: Punjab And Haryana Report 'Poor' & 'Very Poor' AQI
'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': From Bollywood Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey To Designer Manish Malhotra, Tributes Pour In For Legendary Fashion Designer Rohit Bal
'Dear Gudda... Hope You Are At Peace': From Bollywood Actresses Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Pandey To Designer Manish Malhotra, Tributes Pour In For Legendary Fashion Designer Rohit Bal
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To Contest From Mahim
Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To Contest From Mahim
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To...

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces 10 Special Trains For Diwali And Chhath Pooja Festivities To Meet...

Mumbai: Central Railway Announces 10 Special Trains For Diwali And Chhath Pooja Festivities To Meet...

Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Protest Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand...

Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Protest Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand...

Mumbai: BMC Confirms No Tetrapods Will Be Installed Near Parsi Gate, Addressing Community Concerns...

Mumbai: BMC Confirms No Tetrapods Will Be Installed Near Parsi Gate, Addressing Community Concerns...