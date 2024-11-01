Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Andheri, No Casualties Reported; VIDEO Surfaces

Firefighters respond to a blaze at a scrap godown in Andheri, Mumbai, with no reported casualties | X

Mumbai (Maharashtra), November 1: A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Andheri on Friday evening, officials said. Upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot and started an operation to douse the fire.

Live visuals, fire in Andheri East MIDC, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/FfGH2EsPLV — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) November 1, 2024

The excat cause of fire was not clear, and efforts were on to bring the situation under control. No casualties or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, they added.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, three members of a family were killed in a fire at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai area. The fire was caused by explosion of three gas cylinders. The incident occurred at a general store and a residence.