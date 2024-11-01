VIDEO: Diwali Night Gets Busy For Fire Fighters & Patrol Teams Amid Multiple Fire Accidents; Blaze At Famous Indore Hotel, Electronic Shop Burns In Bhopal

Fire brigade rush to douse flames at a famous hotel located at AB Road in Indore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Diwali celebrations in Indore and Bhopal witnessed a heavy display of fireworks, sparking several fire mishaps a and accidents across the two major cities of Madhya Pradesh.

Fire brigades, police patrol teams were on alert all night, rushing to control fire accidents across numerous locations.

Throughout the night, fire trucks patrolled the streets of Indore and Bhopal, working tirelessly to control the fires and prevent further loss. The proactive alert mode of the fire department helped avoid major disasters, though property worth lakhs of rupees was lost in the flames.

Though exact cause of fire is yet to be determined, prima facia it appears crackers ignited the blaze at some place, short-circuit emerged as the culprit in other.

Multiple Fires Across Indore

Indore saw fires break out in over 10 locations, affecting businesses, tents, and even a few vehicles. Despite the well-prepared arrangements by the fire brigade for Diwali, the incidents kept firefighters busy through the night.

In the Rajwada area, a car caught fire late at night, while in Bajrang Nagar, unknown individuals set fire to a city corporation JCB. The situation grew more intense at 5:30 a.m. when a fire was reported in the GNT Market’s wood stalls, which required two fire engines to bring it under control.

Fire Incidents in Bhopal

Similarly, Bhopal faced several fire incidents in areas like Nehru Nagar, Dwarka Nagar, and Shakib Nagar. Short circuits and sparkers from firecrackers led to these mishaps.

In Nehru Nagar’s Dr. Ambedkar Market, a shop caught fire, where gas cylinders were stored. Locals promptly removed the cylinders, and firefighters arrived in time to prevent the situation from worsening. Another incident occurred in Itwara, where a fire broke out in an electronic parts shop near Mohammadia Mosque, spreading to the first floor. After a challenging response, firefighters managed to control the fire.