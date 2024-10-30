EVIL! Miscreant Sets Off Firecracker After Tying It To Dog's Tail; Innocent Animal Runs In Panic (VIDEO)

Miscreant Sets Off Firecracker After Tying It To Dog's Tail | X

Mumbai: A shocking incident of animal cruelty has come to the fore where a youth was caught on camera tying firecracker to the tail of an innocent dog on the streets. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and the internet users are demanding strict action against the youth for his evil act. The youth intentionally harmed the speechless creature under the guise of celebrating Diwali. He tied a firecracker to the animal, lit it, and as they exploded, the terrified dog ran in panic. The animal reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.

The exact location of the incident has not been ascertained yet. The video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are urging people to share the video until the identity of the monster is revealed. The video shows that the youth ties firecrackers to the tail of the dog and then ignites the crackers. Another man can be seen in the video holding the dog with its ears while the miscreant lights the firecracker.

As the firecrackers burst, the animal runs in panic and the sparks are seen coming out of the crackers as the animal runs to save his life. The ruthless youth should have restrained from doing such evil act of harming the innocent dog. The social media users are demanding the same treatment to the man who tied the crackers to the dog's tail.

They are demanding to tie the firecrackers on the man only then he will realise the pain of the animal. One of the social media users shared the video on X and said, "Strictest action should be taken against such criminals. What harm did this speechless creature do to this b*****d? If a similar bomb is planted in its rear, then it will know the pain. If you find this m****** anywhere hand him over to the police!! RT it until it is caught."

PETA India asked the social media user to share the details of the viral video. It said, "Please call us on our emergency number 98201 22602 and provide detailed information about the incident or provide your contact details so that we can contact you."