Cruel! Dog Owner Brutally Beats, Kills Stray Dog In Front Of His Pet In Mumbai's Vile Parle; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Dog Owner Brutally Beats, Kills Stray Dog In Front Of His Pet In Mumbai's Vile Parle

Mumbai: A horrific incident of animal cruelty has come to the fore from Vile Parle, Mumbai in which a man is seen brutally thrashing an innocent dog in the middle of the street with an iron rod. The dog suffered serious injuries in the attack and died. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. As the video of the incident went viral on social media, the animal lovers reacted to the video and demanded strict action against the attacker.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday (October 2) at around 5 AM in the morning at Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme, Gulmohar Cross Road No. 5 in Mumbai. The accused has been identified as Devendra and his dog was along with him when he inhumanely thrashed the stray dog in the middle of the road. The man was caught on CCTV while brutally beating the animal with an iron rod.

There are reports that the incident was witnessed by an animal feeder who rushed the grievously injured dog to Vetic Pet Clinic. The dog tragically succumbed to the injuries while receiving treatment at the clinic. The police registered an FIR against the attacker for his cruel act and have initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The incident was reported by People for Animals Mumbai on their Instagram account. It is being claimed that the act of cruelty is a direct violation of Section BNS 325 and PCA Act 11(1). They said, "A tragic incident of animal cruelty took place on 02/10/2024 at 5:00 AM at Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme, Gulmohar Cross Road No. 5, Mumbai. The accused, Devendra, a pet owner, was caught on CCTV brutally beating a community dog with an iron rod while his own dog watched."

They also said, "Shankar Sareen, an animal feeder, witnessed the horrifying attack and rushed the injured dog to Vetic Pet Clinic. Unfortunately, the dog succumbed to the severe injuries during treatment."

The account further said, "This act of cruelty is a direct violation of Section BNS 325 and PCA Act 11(1). A formal police complaint has been lodged, and we are calling for immediate action against the accused to ensure justice is served. Let’s unite to fight against animal cruelty and make sure no animal faces such brutality again."

A social media user also said, "An FIR has been registered against the accused, Devendra, for his cruel actions, including hitting his own dog. We will be urging the police to confiscate his dog, as such a person, who has displayed monstrous behavior, does not deserve to have any pets."