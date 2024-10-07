Cruel! Car Driver Deliberately Runs Over Puppy, Dying Animal Thrown Into Bushes In UP's Unnao; VIDEO Surfaces

Car Driver Deliberately Runs Over Puppy | X

Unnao: In a shocking incident, a man deliberately ran over a puppy lying on the side of the road outside a house in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The innocent animal died due to the cruel act of the young man. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed outside the house and it can be seen in the video that the miscreant deliberately ran over the puppy and killed the innocent animal. As the puppy was twisting and trembling with pain, a person came out of the house and threw the dying animal into the bushes.

There are reports that the incident occurred in the Shivnagar locality which falls under the Dahi Police Station area on Saturday (October 5). The neighbour came out of their house on hearing the puppy crying in pain and shared the CCTV footage on social media, demanding action against the culprits. The police took cognizance of the incident and initiated action against the accused after registering a complaint in connection with the matter.

The accused have been identified as Kushagra and Suryansh and a resident of the area where the incident occurred. There are reports that the other residents of the area started protesting after the news of the incident spread and the accused started hurling abuses at them. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that there were two puppies lying on the road when the incident occurred.

The police replied to the viral video and said, "In reference to the above case, FIR No. 217/24 under Section 325 BNS has been registered at Dahi police station and necessary action is being taken."