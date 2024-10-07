Shocking VIDEO: Speeding WagonR Hits & Drags 3 Kids Sitting On Roadside In UP's Farrukhabad; 1 Dead

Speeding WagonR Hits & Drags 3 Kids | X

Farrukhabad: In a horrific incident, three kids were run over by a speeding car and dragged resulting in the death of one of them in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad. The shocking incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a speeding white-coloured WagonR hits the three minor kids sitting on the side of the road and flees the spot. One of the kids lost his life and the other two suffered serious injuries in the horrific accident.

The incident occurred on Kanpur road on Saturday (October 5) when the three boys were sitting on the side of the road in broad daylight. The video is going viral on social media and the video shows that the driver lost control of a speeding car and hit the three kids sitting on the side of the main road and drags them for several meters. However, the car driver did not stop the car and fled the spot after hitting the kids.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deceased has been identified as Harsh (14) who was a resident of Nagla Pajawa village which falls under the Fatehgarh Police Station area. There are reports that Harsh had went to Kanpur Road to meet his friends Keshav and Rajat during a morning walk. The trio finished their morning walk and were sitting on the roadside near Mehrupur village when the speeding car hit and dragged them.

There are reports that Harsh was dragged around 300 meters after being hit by the vehicle. All the three injured boys were taken to a nearby hospital by the villagers, where Harsh was declared dead by the hospital authorities. Keshav and Rajat are in the hospital and are receiving treatment for their injuries. The police reached the spot on receiving information about the incident and have initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.

The police said that a report has been filed and a search operation has been initiated to nab the accused. The police said, "An FIR number 36/24 under sections 28/25/06 BNS has been registered against an unknown WagonR driver based on the application submitted by the applicant Rajkumar, son of Lalata Prasad, resident of village Nagla Pajawa, Kotwali Fatehgarh. The panchanama (preliminary investigation report) and postmortem of the deceased, Harsh, were conducted on 05.10.2024, and the injured Rajat and Rajan are undergoing treatment. In the search for the unknown WagonR, CCTV footage from the vicinity of the incident site is being checked. Further legal action will be taken once the WagonR's number is obtained."