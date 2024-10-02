 VIDEO: Woman & Child Miraculously Escape Getting Crushed To Death As 100-Year-Old Building Collapses In Ludhiana
The entire incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is running with a small child in her hands as the building came crashing down and woman saved herself and the child from getting buried alive in the debris.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Woman & Child Miraculously Escape Getting Crushed To Death | X

Ludhiana: A shocking incident has come to light from Punjab's Ludhiana in which a woman narrowly escaped death after a four storey building collapsed. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is running with a small child in her hands as the building came crashing down and woman saved herself and the child from getting buried alive in the debris.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (October 1) in the old market in Ludhiana. The building which is said to around 100-years-old came crashing down and the woman narrowly escaped from getting crushed under the falling building. The incident was caught on camera and the video is going viral on social media. The people in the locality started running for their lives as the building collapsed.

The woman who was accompanied can also be seen running with the kid. The building collapsed as the woman ran for her life and it can be seen in the video that the woman is getting out of the debris of the building which suddenly collapsed. There are reports that around two people have suffered injuries in the incident.

The woman and the child have also suffered minor injuries in the incident. The video of the woman and the child's miraculous escape is being widely shared on social media.

