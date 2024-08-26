Telangana: Woman Miraculously Escapes From Getting Crushed Under Train, Chilling Video Shows Her Lying Down On Rail Track As Goods Coach Passes Over

Viral Video Records Woman Lying Down On Rail Track As Goods Coach Passes Over Her | X

In a chilling incident recorded near Telangana's Nawandgi Railway Station, a woman was recklessly crossing the railway track when a train approached her. She tried to protect herself from a mishap and laid down on the track until the entire coaches of the goods train passed by. The woman was found unhurt and safe after the train exited the concerned track. Having miraculously escaped death, she stood up and crossed the remaining path.

2 women cross railway track

It was learned that the incident involved two tribal woman, where one had managed crossing the rail tracks before the train arrived there. However, the second woman failed to timely cross to the other side and she confronted a risky situation. She had a narrow escape from getting crushed under the speeding train as she carefully laid down at the centre of the tracks, away from its wheels.

Woman's narrow escape from getting crushed under train

Read Also Watch video: Woman calmly talks on phone as train passes over her

Telangana incident goes viral

The incident was recorded on camera and the footage of the lady's miraculous escape is now going viral across social media platforms. Uploading the video online, a Telugu news channel named Aadhan Telugu described the incident to have surfaced from the Vikarabad district of the state where two tribal women were crossing the railway tracks near the Nawandgi railway station only to suddenly spot a goods train approaching them.

Despite involving in the prohibited and risky act of crossing railway track without supervision or authorised control, she survived the incident by lying down till the complete stretch of the train passed over her.