 Developments In NCP Won't Impact Opposition Unity: Supriya Sule On Ajit Pawar's Revolt
Ajit Pawar on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister, while eight other party leaders were inducted as ministers.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Supriya Sule & Ajit Pawar | ANI

Mumbai: Hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, party's working president and his cousin Supriya Sule said the developments in the party will not impact the Opposition's unity.

Addressing a press conference late Sunday night in Mumbai, Sule said her father and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's stature will rise further. "Our credibility will only rise after this," she said.She also said Ajit Pawar may have different views, but she can never fight with her elder brother and will always love him as a sister.

Ajit Pawar joins Shinde-Fadnavis govt

Sule, whose elevation as party working president last month is believed to have triggered Ajit Pawar's revolt, said since 2019 when he first joined the short-lived government led by Devendra Fadnavis to 2023, she has matured a lot with the responsibility of the party.

We do not mix personal & professional relationships: Sule

The Lok Sabha member said she will not mix personal and professional relationships. "I can never have a fight with my brother. I am boring, steady and not impulsive...Emotional relationships and professional work are two different things. I will never mix the two," she said.

To a question on the hectic political developments on Sunday, Sule said it was a challenging day like many other days.

On what transpired at the meeting at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri' in Mumbai on Sunday morning, Sule said what was discussed between her and her brother will remain between them only.

Ambiguity on MLAs with Ajit Pawar

The Baramati MP said the party will work with renewed vigour for strengthening the organisation and for the welfare of the state and the country.

Asked whether any disciplinary action would be taken against those who joined the government, she said, "Let the story unfold. It has not even been 12 hours."

Sule said Ajit Pawar may have different views. "We both are mature enough to compartmentalise our lives on personal and professional fronts," she said.

"Nobody knows how many MLAs are with Ajit Pawar," she said.

Every MLA of NCP Precious: Supriya Sule

Asked if she was talking to any of them, she said, "I talk to them every time. Every MLA of NCP is precious. We have love, affection and respect. We have lived as a family," she added.

