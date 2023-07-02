WATCH: Sharad Pawar Leaves Everyone In Splits As Reporters Ask 'Who Will Be Reliable Face Of NCP?'

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar maintained his sense of humour even with the turmoil within his faction. Sharad Pawar held a press conference after his nephew Ajit left the NCP and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition, along with 8 other leaders from the party.

Ajit Pawar was immediately appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra by CM Eknath Shinde. Ajit will share the post with Devendra Fadnavis in the state government.

Speaking on Ajit Pawar's shock move, Sharad Pawar said he isn't surprised by his decision.

"This is not 'googly', it is a robbery. It is not a small thing," Pawar said on Ajit joining the NDA government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He then left the reporters in splits when one of them asked Pawar "who will be the reliable face of the NCP?".

Sharad Pawar raised his hand on this question and started laughing along with the journalists present in the room.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pawar said his endeavour after this development would be to travel as much as possible within state and the country, and build relations with people.

Pawar said he would not fight over anyone saying anything by taking the NCP's name, but would go to people instead.

"Those who violated the party line and took oath, a decision has to be taken on them," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said some party leaders were nervous about probes by the Enforcement Directorate and named Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif.

"Today's episode (on his party MLAs joining the Shinde government) may be new for others, but not for me," he said.

Pawar said he was not bothered that people have left, but he was worried about their future.