NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM; Check Pics From Swearing-In Ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023

NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Raj Bhawan

Pawar along with his 9 NCP loyalists took oath as Cabinet Ministers in the Shinde Government

Ceremony was done in the presence of the Governor of Maharashtra, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

The oath taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan with several NCP leaders

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal takes oath as Maharashtra Minister in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

NCP leader Aditi Tatkare takes oath as Maharashtra Minister

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil takes oath as Maharashtra Minister

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde takes oath as Maharashtra Minister

NCP leader Anil Patil takes oath as Maharashtra Minister

Thanks For Reading!

Maharashtra Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Ajit Pawar Praises PM Modi, Says 'Will Fight...
Find out More