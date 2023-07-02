NCP's Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM; Check Pics From Swearing-In Ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Raj Bhawan
Pawar along with his 9 NCP loyalists took oath as Cabinet Ministers in the Shinde Government
Ceremony was done in the presence of the Governor of Maharashtra, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
The oath taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan with several NCP leaders
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal takes oath as Maharashtra Minister in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
NCP leader Aditi Tatkare takes oath as Maharashtra Minister
Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil takes oath as Maharashtra Minister
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde takes oath as Maharashtra Minister
NCP leader Anil Patil takes oath as Maharashtra Minister
