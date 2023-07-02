Maharashtra Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Ajit Pawar Sworn In As Dy CM, 9 NCP MLAs Get Ministerial Berth

02 July 2023 02:56 PM IST
NCP's Sanjay Bansode takes oath as Cabinet Minister in the Shinde Government
India Today's BJP sources claim that Congress party's highhandedness has resulted in the split in the NCP
NCP leader Aditi Tatkare takes oath as Maharashtra Minister in the presence of CM Shinde & DCM Fadnavis
Dharmarao Baba Atram takes oath as Maharashtra Minister
NCP leader Hasan Mushrif takes oath as Maharashtra Minister at Raj Bhavan
NCP's Dhananjay Munde takes oath as Maharashtra Minister
Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil takes oath as Maharashtra Minister at Raj Bhavan
NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal takes oath as Maharashtra Minister in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra
