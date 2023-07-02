 Maharashtra Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Ajit Pawar Sworn In As Dy CM, 9 NCP MLAs Get Ministerial Berth
Maharashtra Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Ajit Pawar Sworn In As Dy CM, 9 NCP MLAs Get Ministerial Berth
Live Updates

Maharashtra Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Ajit Pawar Sworn In As Dy CM, 9 NCP MLAs Get Ministerial Berth

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
02 July 2023 02:56 PM IST

NCP's Sanjay Bansode takes oath as Cabinet Minister in the Shinde Government

02 July 2023 02:56 PM IST

India Today's BJP sources claim that Congress party's highhandedness has resulted in the split in the NCP

02 July 2023 02:56 PM IST

NCP leader Aditi Tatkare takes oath as Maharashtra Minister in the presence of CM Shinde & DCM Fadnavis

02 July 2023 02:56 PM IST

Dharmarao Baba Atram takes oath as Maharashtra Minister

02 July 2023 02:56 PM IST

NCP leader Hasan Mushrif takes oath as Maharashtra Minister at Raj Bhavan

02 July 2023 02:56 PM IST

NCP's Dhananjay Munde takes oath as Maharashtra Minister

02 July 2023 02:56 PM IST

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil takes oath as Maharashtra Minister at Raj Bhavan

02 July 2023 02:56 PM IST

NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal takes oath as Maharashtra Minister in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

02 July 2023 02:42 PM IST

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra

02 July 2023 02:42 PM IST

Watch the swearing-in ceremony of Shinde Government LIVE Here

