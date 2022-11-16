e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDelhi murder case: Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say Maharashtra cops

Delhi murder case: Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say Maharashtra cops

After Shraddha's family filed a missing person's complaint when she was not traceable, the Manikpur police in Vasai called Poonawala for questioning twice and on both occasions he told the police that she had left his place and they were not staying together.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Delhi murder case: Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say Maharashtra cops |
Follow us on

Vasai woman Shraddha Walkar's partner Aaftab Poonawala brutally murdered her in Delhi, had appeared confident with no trace of remorse on his face when Manikpur police in Maharashtra called him for questioning earlier this month, an official said.

After Walkar's family members filed a missing person's complaint when she was not traceable, the Manikpur police in Vasai town of Palghar called Poonawala for questioning twice - last month and on November 3 - and on both the occasions he told the police that Walkar had left his place and they were not staying together, assistant police inspector Sampatrao Patil told PTI.

Read Also
A deadly affair: Aaftab Poonawalla's chilling crime, the Mumbai food blogger who chopped his lover's...
article-image

Poonawala (28) has been arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly murdering Walkar, who had stayed in Vasai, in May this year, chopping the body into 35 pieces before dumping them at different places in the national capital over several days.

"Poonawala was called for questioning for the first time in October but was then asked to go. Later on November 3, he was again called and his two-page statement was recorded. Both the times he looked very confident and there was no remorse on his face," Patil said.

Read Also
After taking Aaftab to forest, 10 suspected human body parts found; CBI forensic team to match them...
article-image

The official said last month they visited Mehrauli police station in Delhi and questioned Poonawala. But that time also he kept saying the same thing, that he and Walkar were not staying together, and failed to revealed anything more, he said.

"We questioned him at the police station in Delhi also for hours, but never get suspicious about him," the official said.

Read Also
Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police likely to seek Aaftab's dating profile details from Bumble
article-image

Shraddha's friend alleges Aaftab was forcing her to convert

Walkar's close friend Rajat Shukla said it was possible that Poonawala might have been forcing her to convert (her religion).

"He (Poonawala) is not an ordinary man. Love Jihad, terrorism, or may be some mission in the entire case. An investigation should be done into the case and the truth should come out. He was misleading people but the reality has to come out now," Shukla said.

Read Also
Shraddha murder case: City psychologists say Aaftab must've killed her in a fit of rage, and chopped...
article-image

"Poonawala did not seem to be a lover as such a person cannot commit a heinous crime like chopping the body of a person he loved into pieces, keeping them in a fridge and disposing them in a forest," he said.

Shukla also said they came to know in 2019 about Poonawala being in a live-in relationship with Walkar. "But, it seems both of them were in a relationship since 2018 and kept it a secret. A few of our friends had also met Poonawala," he added.

Read Also
Delhi Murder: Mumbai youth Aaftab threw body parts of Shraddha everyday in Chhatarpur forest hoping...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City's AQI fares worse than Delhi

Mumbai updates: City's AQI fares worse than Delhi

Western Railway revises timings of 25 trains for Vande Bharat Express

Western Railway revises timings of 25 trains for Vande Bharat Express

Delhi Murder: Aaftab Poonawala's family shifted to Mumbai from Vasai 15 days ago; he helped them...

Delhi Murder: Aaftab Poonawala's family shifted to Mumbai from Vasai 15 days ago; he helped them...

Maharashtra Board extends online form filling dates for Class 10,12 students

Maharashtra Board extends online form filling dates for Class 10,12 students

Delhi murder case: Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say Maharashtra cops

Delhi murder case: Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say Maharashtra cops