Ulhasnagar Civic Polls: 2 Notorious Criminals Detained Under MPDA Ahead Of Elections

Ulhasnagar: In a decisive move to ensure a peaceful and fear-free environment ahead of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15, the Vithalwadi Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) against two notorious criminals who allegedly terrorised residents of Ulhasnagar 4.

Acting on the directives of Thane City Police Commissioner, Ashutosh Dumbare, the police detained Tushar alias Gotya Santosh Godambe, 19, a resident of Shivshakti Colony, and Amol Pandurang Sawant, 24, of Bhim Colony, OT Section, both accused of spreading fear through violent criminal activities. The duo has been ordered to be detained for one year under preventive custody.

According to police records, the two accused have 15 cognisable criminal cases registered against them. Over the past one to two years, they allegedly carried out multiple violent offences using deadly weapons, creating an atmosphere of terror in the locality. Residents reportedly refrained from lodging complaints due to fear, while the accused continued to return to crime soon after securing bail.

Considering the imminent civic elections and the need to curb their criminal activities, a proposal under the MPDA Act, 1981 was forwarded by the police. The proposal was subsequently approved by Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, who declared both accused as “dangerous persons” under Section 3(1) of the Act.

As per official details, Tushar alias Gotya Godambe was lodged in Nashik Central Prison on December 17, while Amol Pandurang Sawant was sent to Yerwada Central Prison, Pune, on December 21.

The preventive action was carried out under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Amol Koli, with operational execution by Senior Police Inspector Ashok Koli and his team.

Police officials said the move is aimed at maintaining law and order and ensuring that voters can exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation. The action is being viewed as a significant step towards safeguarding the integrity of the upcoming municipal elections.

