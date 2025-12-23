Flying From Navi Mumbai Airport Soon Comes With Free Wi Fi & Real-Time Updates | Details Inside

Flying From Navi Mumbai Airport Soon Comes With Free Wi Fi And Real-Time Updates | Details Inside |

Passengers flying from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will soon experience a fully digital travel journey, as Adani Group’s airport arm prepares to roll out free high speed Wi Fi and a smart passenger communication system from the first day of commercial operations on December 25.

The initiative is aimed at easing passenger movement, cutting waiting times and reducing reliance on physical information desks.

Digital first approach to passenger updates

Adani Group subsidiary Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited has introduced the Adani OneApp as a virtual assistant for passengers. The app will offer real time flight updates, boarding gate information, schedules and operational alerts directly on mobile phones.

Airport officials said the objective is to ensure that travellers receive timely and personalised information without having to search display boards or counters, allowing them to navigate the terminal more smoothly.

Through the app, passengers will also be able to access details about food and beverage outlets, retail stores, lounges and other facilities inside the terminal, helping them plan their time better during layovers or delays.

Free Wi Fi across terminals

In addition to digital alerts, the airport will offer free Wi Fi connectivity with speeds of up to 10 Mbps. Officials said the network has been designed to handle heavy passenger volumes while maintaining stability and high throughput.

The Wi Fi service will support messaging apps, digital payments, app based cab bookings, emails, video calls and streaming, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity even during peak travel hours.

BSNL partnership for mobile connectivity

As part of its broader connectivity plan, NMIAL has partnered with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to provide mobile voice and data services within the airport premises.

The collaboration aligns with the government’s Made in India initiative, as BSNL will deploy indigenous telecom infrastructure developed by C DOT, Tejas Networks and TCS.

BSNL is currently rolling out its indigenous 4G network nationwide, which is 4G and 5G ready, with plans to upgrade to 5G in major metros including Mumbai. At Navi Mumbai airport, BSNL services will complement the Wi Fi network for passengers, airport staff and operational systems.

Officials said the combined digital and connectivity infrastructure is intended to position Navi Mumbai International Airport as a modern, tech driven aviation hub from the very start.

