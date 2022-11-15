Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police likely to seek Aaftab's dating profile details from Bumble | Instagram/ Aaftab Amin Poonawalla

Since the new revelations have come to light about how Aaftab used the dating app Bumble to date multiple women, including Shraddha.The Delhi police have now decided to write to Bumble.

The Delhi Police may write to the dating app Bumble to get details of Aftab's profile to find out details of women who visited him at his house when the body was still in refrigerator. The Police are also looking at the possibility of any of these women being a reason behind this killing.

Aaftab would bring home other women while Shraddha's body was in fridge

Aaftab Poonawala would bring another woman on a date to his apartment in Mehrauli, in south Delhi.

On Bumble, the same dating app where Poonawala initially met Walkar in 2019, the sources claimed that he communicated with the second woman. He brought her over while Shraddha's body was still kept in the fridge in the house.

However, she is not the only woman that Aaftab brought over, as per reports, there were several other women, who came over to his apartment in Delhi.

He apparently used a dating app to meet women online, and later brought them home. The women would notice the incense stick and smell of the bleach but would never have thought that there would be a dead woman's body in the fridge while they were present at the apartment.