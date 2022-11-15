e-Paper Get App
Delhi shocker: Aaftab brought home other women, while Shraddha's body pieces were stuffed in fridge

On Bumble, the same dating app where Poonawala initially met Walkar in 2019, the sources claimed that he communicated with the second woman.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
As per reports, Shraddha Walkar, 27, whose body parts were placed in a refrigerator by 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala would bring another woman on a date to his apartment in Mehrauli, in south Delhi.

On Bumble, the same dating app where Poonawala initially met Walkar in 2019, the sources claimed that he communicated with the second woman. He brought her over while Shraddha's body was still kept in the fridge in the house.

However, she is not the only woman that Aaftab brought over, as per reports, there were several other women, who came over to his apartment in Delhi.

He apparently used a dating app to meet women online, and later brought them home. The women would notice the incense stick and smell of the bleach but would never have thought that there would be a dead woman's body in the fridge while they were present at the apartment.

Confession during investigation

During questioning, he confessed to the crime and said that they often fought as Shraddha was pressurizing him for marriage.

He strangled her and then chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it, they said.

He threw the body parts to animals in the bushes of Chhattarpur, hoping they would eat it. He did this on a daily basis.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC including murder, and the police were further looking into it.

