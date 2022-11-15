Delhi murder case: Aaftab's google search history reveals how he planned to dispose of Shraddha's body

10 things to know about Mumbai food blogger Aaftab Ameen Poonawalla who chopped live-in partner's body in Delhi |

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the gruesome murder case in Delhi, had googled method of blood cleaning and read about human anatomy after murdering his live-in partner Shraddha, claimed Delhi Police on Monday.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposal of the body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that they have seized the electronic gadgets of Aaftab and it will be checked thoroughly. After verifying gadgets and Google search history, police can establish Aaftab's confession.

Police checks Aaftab's search history on Google

Police said that Aaftab, after searching on Google, cleaned blood stained from the floor with some chemicals and disposed stained clothes. He shifted the body in bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

Officials said that Shraddha Walkar (27) from Mumbai, met Aaftab while working at a call center in Mumbai.

"The two got together via a dating app in Mumbai. They were in a live-in relationship for three years and had shifted to Delhi. Soon after the two shifted to Delhi, Shraddha started pressurizing the man to marry her," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi Ankit Chauhan told ANI.

Frequent quarrells

"The two quarrelled frequently and it used to get out of control. In this particular instance that occurred on May 18, the man lost his temper and strangled her," said Mr Chouhan.

Chopped Shraddha into pieces

"The accused told us that he chopped her into pieces and disposed of her parts in nearby areas in the jungle area of Chhatarpur Enclave. He has been arrested and investigation is going on," added DCP Chouhan.

Aaftab allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator and kept them in it. He later started disposing of the body pieces at different locations in and around Delhi during night hours for the next 18 days, sources told ANI.

Aaftab used to sleep in the same room where Shraddha's body was kept

Sources further said, Aaftab used to sleep every day in the same room where he had chopped the body after killing Shraddha. Aaftab had cleaned the fridge after disposing the body parts.

Friends tell family no contact established for two months, family approaches police

In September, Shraddha's friend informed her family that there was no contact with Shradhha for the last two and a half months and her mobile number was also switched off. Her family also checked her social media accounts and found no updates during this period.

In November, Shraddha's father Vikash Madan Walkar, a resident of Palghar (Maharashtra), approached Mumbai police and lodged a missing person's complaint.

Investigation reveals Shraddha's last location to be in Delhi

During the initial investigation, Shraddha's last location was found in Delhi, and on the basis of this, the case was transferred to Delhi police.

Shraddha's father told the police about his daughter's relationship with Aaftab and suspected his involvement in his daughter's absence.

During the investigation, it was found that Aaftab and Shraddha had come to Delhi and started living in a rented apartment in Chhattarpur Pahadi area. The police during the course of the investigation, traced Aaftab and caught him.

Aaftab, during questioning, confessed to the crime and said that they fought often as Shraddha was pressurizing him for marriage.

Aaftab arrested

"The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) has been registered at Mehrauli police station," officials said.

Police also recovered some bones from Aaftab's rented flat and officials said that the efforts to recover the remaining parts of the body were on.