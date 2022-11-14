Delhi Shocker: Mumbai youth Aaftab threw body parts of Shraddha everyday in Chhattarpur forest hoping animals would eat them |

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based couple, Aaftab Ameen Poonawalla and Sharddha, fell in love with each other while they were working at a call center here. The parents of the couple did not approve of their relationship, so the couple decided to move cities and go to Delhi to start living together.

After they moved to Delhi, the couple shifted to Delhi and started living in a rented apartment in the Chhatarpur area. They started having regular fights over Sharddha forcing Aaftab to marry her.

After losing contact with Shraddha for a over a few months, her father, in Mumbai, filed a missing persons complaint with the police, who in turn contacted the Delhi police, and this is where all the murky inside details of the grusome murder came out.

Shraddha was killed on May 22

On May 22, the couple had a fight after Shraddha once again forced Aaftab to marry her, and the accused strangled her in a fit of rage.

Aaftab bought a new refrigerator to store the body

After strangling her to death, Aaftab bought a new refrigerator, to store the body in it, till he devices a plan to disposes her body.

Chopped Shraddha's body into 35 pieces

Aaftab used a saw to chop Shraddha's body into 35 pieces so that it would be easier to dispose of the body; he also used light incense sticks to keep the stench away. The neighbours were clueless about the murder and did not find anything suspicious all throughout his stay.

A thorough recce of Chhattarpur forest area hoped animals would eat body parts

After murdering his girlfriend, Aftab did a thorough recce of the Chhattarpur forest area before throwing body parts there. He hoped the animals would eat the body parts.

Disposed body across Delhi for next 18 days

After realising that the animals were not eating the flesh, Aaftab later started disposing of Shraddha's body pieces at different locations in and around Delhi during the night for the next 18 days. Every night at 2:00 a.m., he would dispose of some of the body parts.

Aaftab held after technical surveillance

Aftab was held after technical surveillance. Aaftab's devices were monitored by the police before they narrowed in on him and arrested him.

10-12 body parts recovered so far

Police have been able to recover 10-12 body parts which have been sent for forensic examination.