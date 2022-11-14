10 things to know about Mumbai youth Aaftab Amin Poonawalla who chopped live-in partner's body in Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested Aaftab Amin Poonawallafor for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner. | Instagram/ Aaftab Amin Poonawalla

Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces, and disposing of the body parts at different places in and around the national capital. The accused is identified as Aftab Amin Poonawalla.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Aftab Amin Poonawalla

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla is a Vasai resident. He studied in St. Francis High School in Vasai Poonawalla graduated with a B.M.S degree from L S Raheja College in Mumbai. Poonawalla is food blogger by profession, he runs a food blog on Instagram by the name 'HungryChokro'. He met his live-in partner Shraddha while working at a call centre in Mumbai. When their families refused to accept their relationship, the couple shifted to Delhi and started living at a rented apartment in the Chhatarpur area, Mehrauli. The accused killed her when Shraddha started forcing him for marriage. The accused strangled her in a fit of rage and chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it. Aaftab disposed the body parts at different places in and around the national capital. He used to go out every night around 2 am to throw some body parts in forest area of Chhattarpur. He threw the body parts to animals in the bushes of Chhattarpur, hoping they would eat it.