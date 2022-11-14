e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai10 things to know about Mumbai youth Aaftab Amin Poonawalla who chopped live-in partner's body in Delhi

10 things to know about Mumbai youth Aaftab Amin Poonawalla who chopped live-in partner's body in Delhi

Aftab killed his live-in partner, chopped her into pieces and scattered the body parts across Delhi. Five months after committing the crime, he has been arrested.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Police has arrested Aaftab Amin Poonawallafor for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner. | Instagram/ Aaftab Amin Poonawalla
Follow us on

Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces, and disposing of the body parts at different places in and around the national capital. The accused is identified as Aftab Amin Poonawalla.

Read Also
Mumbai food blogger chops live-in partner's body into 35 pieces for forcing him to marry, discards...
article-image

Here are 10 things you need to know about Aftab Amin Poonawalla

  1. Aaftab Amin Poonawalla is a Vasai resident.

  2. He studied in St. Francis High School in Vasai

  3. Poonawalla graduated with a B.M.S degree from L S Raheja College in Mumbai.

  4. Poonawalla is food blogger by profession, he runs a food blog on Instagram by the name 'HungryChokro'.

  5. He met his live-in partner Shraddha while working at a call centre in Mumbai.

  6. When their families refused to accept their relationship, the couple shifted to Delhi and started living at a rented apartment in the Chhatarpur area, Mehrauli.

  7. The accused killed her when Shraddha started forcing him for marriage.

  8. The accused strangled her in a fit of rage and chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it.

  9. Aaftab disposed the body parts at different places in and around the national capital. He used to go out every night around 2 am to throw some body parts in forest area of Chhattarpur.

  10. He threw the body parts to animals in the bushes of Chhattarpur, hoping they would eat it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla slum, no casualties reported

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla slum, no casualties reported

10 things to know about Mumbai youth Aaftab Amin Poonawalla who chopped live-in partner's body in...

10 things to know about Mumbai youth Aaftab Amin Poonawalla who chopped live-in partner's body in...

Mumbai updates: Six years later, Kalwa Khadi Bridge finally opens for traffic

Mumbai updates: Six years later, Kalwa Khadi Bridge finally opens for traffic

Maharashtra: 7.1 lakh youth in state to become climate change volunteers to reduce water footprints

Maharashtra: 7.1 lakh youth in state to become climate change volunteers to reduce water footprints

Navi Mumbai: Over 4200 cases settled in Lok Adalat in Belapur

Navi Mumbai: Over 4200 cases settled in Lok Adalat in Belapur