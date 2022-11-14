e-Paper Get App
Delhi Shocker: Man chops live-in partner's body into 35 pieces over an argument, discards it across city over 18 days

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
On Saturday, the Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his live-in partner, chopping up her body into 35 pieces, and discarding them.

Aftab Ameen Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18 after a disagreement. He then cut her body into 35 pieces and purchased a refrigerator to store them in. He set out from his home every morning at two in the following 18 days to dispose of the pieces around Delhi.

Shraddha, 26, met Poonawalla while working at a call centre in Mumbai. They began dating and later started living together. The couple eloped and arrived in Delhi when her family rejected their relationship.

Shraddha's father goes looking for her

Soon after, Shraddha stopped returning calls from her relatives. Vikas Madaan, her father, visited Delhi on November 8 to see how his daughter was doing. The flat was locked when he arrived. He went to the Mehrauli Police and reported an alleged kidnapping.

He filed a complaint, and the police detained Poonawalla on Saturday. During the investigation he admitted that they frequently fought because Shraddha wanted to marry him.

The police are looking for Shraddha's body and have began a murder investigation.

