A deadly affair: Aaftab Poonawalla's chilling crime, the Mumbai food blogger who chopped his lover's body into 35 pieces

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2022

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla is a food blogger by profession, he runs a food blog on Instagram by the name 'HungryChokro'

Aaftab and the deceased, Shraddha met while working at a call center in Mumbai

They fell in love while working in Mumbai, and when their families refused to accept their relationship, the couple shifted to Delhi in Chhatarpur area

Allegedly Shraddha started forcing Aaftab for marriage

killed

On May 22, the couple had a fight, and Aaftab strangled her in a fit of rage

He then proceeded to chop her body into 35 pieces and then bought a refrigerator to store the remains

He threw the body parts to animals in the bushes of Chhattarpur, hoping they would eat it

The accused later started disposing of the body pieces at different locations in and around Delhi during night hours for the next 18 days

The matter came to light when the victim stopped talking to her parents and shared no updates on her social media accounts which raised suspicion within the family

After this Shraddha's father approached the police and suspected Aaftab's involvement in the case

On the basis of his complaint, the police launched an investigation, traced Aaftab, and arrested him 6 months later

Currently, he has been sent to 5-day Police custody in Delhi

