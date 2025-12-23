NCP Responsible For Electing 38 Presidents & Nearly 1,100 Corporators; Healthy Strike Rate In Rural Areas: Sunil Tatkare

Sunil Tatkare | X/@SunilTatkare

Mumbai: In the recently concluded Municipal Council and Municipal Corporation elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) directly elected 38 Municipal Presidents and nearly 1,100 Councillors on the party’s official clock symbol out of 3,681 seats contested by the party across Maharashtra, informed Maharashtra NCP President and MP Sunil Tatkare at a press conference held at the party’s state office today.

Tatkare stated that the people of Maharashtra have extended strong support and a positive response to the NCP and its Mahayuti allies BJP and Shiv Sena, in the recently held municipal elections. At some places, the NCP contested independently, while at others it fought in alliance with BJP–NCP or NCP–Shiv Sena, he clarified. "While facing elections, NCP directly contested 38 Municipal President posts and fielded official candidates for corporator positions in 3,681 seats across the state. Of these, 1,090 Councillors, nearly 1,100, were officially elected on the NCP’s symbol," Tatkare said.

Tatkare added that in some areas the party contested under local fronts such as Local Alliances and Development Alliances. Although NCP Councillors elected through such fronts are not included in the official tally, the party still received a strong response across the state, with an impressive strike rate in rural areas.

Tatkare noted that the party’s National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with himself, National Working President MP Praful Patel, cabinet colleagues, and party-appointed star campaigners handled the campaign effectively. "While we did not succeed everywhere, these elections were held after a gap of nine years, leading to heightened public interest as well as some public dissatisfaction due to the delay. However, there was also acceptance and relief that elections were finally being conducted," he said. He also praised the collective effort and teamwork displayed by the party during the elections.

Tatkare added that preparations for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections are already underway, and similar strategic planning will be undertaken for the forthcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. Also present at the press conference were NCP Treasurer MLA Shivajirao Garje, MLA Sana Malik-Shaikh, State General Secretary Sanjay Tatkare, Suraj Chavan, and Latif Tamboli.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/