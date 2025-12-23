 Western Railway Extends OTP-Based Tatkal Authentication To 4 More Trains From December 24, Check Details
Western Railway Extends OTP-Based Tatkal Authentication To 4 More Trains From December 24, Check Details

Western Railway has expanded OTP-based Tatkal authentication to four more trains from December 24, 2025. Tatkal tickets will now be confirmed only after OTP verification across PRS counters, agents and IRCTC platforms to ensure transparency and curb misuse.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway introduces OTP-based authentication for Tatkal bookings on four additional long-distance trains to curb misuse and improve passenger access | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 23: Western Railway has extended the OTP-based Tatkal authentication system to four more trains with effect from December 24, 2025, in accordance with guidelines issued by the Railway Board.

The trains covered under the expanded system are Train No. 14702 Bandra Terminus–Shri Ganganagar Express, Train No. 19037 Bandra Terminus–Barauni Express, Train No. 19483 Ahmedabad–Saharsa Express, and Train No. 22956 Bhuj–Bandra Terminus Express.

Tatkal Tickets To Be Issued Only After OTP Verification

Under the revised procedure, Tatkal tickets will be issued only after authentication of a system-generated one-time password (OTP), which will be sent to the mobile number provided by the passenger at the time of booking, and the ticket will be confirmed only after successful OTP validation.

System Already Implemented On 21 WR-Originating Trains

According to Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, the OTP-based Tatkal authentication system has already been implemented in 21 Western Railway-originating trains.

Applicable Across PRS Counters, Agents And IRCTC Platforms

The new system will apply to Tatkal bookings made through computerised PRS counters, authorised agents, the IRCTC website and the IRCTC mobile application.

Move Aimed At Transparency And Genuine Passenger Access

The move is aimed at ensuring transparency in Tatkal bookings and improving access for genuine passengers. Passengers have been advised to provide a valid and accessible mobile number at the time of booking to ensure smooth completion of the OTP verification process, while Western Railway has urged travellers to take note of the revised Tatkal booking procedure.

