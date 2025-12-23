Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Slams Shiv Sena (UBT), Calls Mumbai 'Golden Egg-Laying Hen' For Opposition |

Mumbai: Launching a sharp attack on the Shiv Sena (UBT), Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Monday said that Mumbai had served as a “golden egg-laying hen” for the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led faction during its 25 years in power. Addressing a felicitation ceremony of newly elected Shiv Sena municipal councillors and municipal council presidents, Shinde accused the UBT camp of indulging in corruption and misgovernance while in office.

Speaking at the event held at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar National Memorial in Mumbai, Shinde said those involved in alleged scams during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the khichdi scam, fake COVID centres and body bag irregularities, should introspect before criticising others. The programme was attended by Shiv Sena ministers, MLAs, office-bearers, newly elected municipal council presidents, councillors and a large number of party workers.

Referring to the recently concluded municipal council elections, Shinde said the results showed that Shiv Sena has expanded its footprint from one end of Maharashtra to the other. He thanked voters for taking the party’s election symbol, the bow and arrow, to every corner of the state. He said Shiv Sena recorded the highest strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections and performed better than other parties even in the Assembly elections. Winning more seats while contesting fewer constituencies, he said, was also an indicator of a strong strike rate.

The Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that Shiv Sena candidates had won municipal council president posts even in areas where the party does not have MLAs. He said Shiv Sena has secured 62 municipal council president positions so far, a number that is expected to rise to 70. Shinde also highlighted that 33 women, whom he referred to as the party’s “ladki bahinis”, have been elected as municipal council presidents.

Taking aim at the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shinde said they had virtually conceded defeat in the municipal council elections and abandoned their workers. He remarked that those who stayed at home were permanently “sent home” by the people of Maharashtra. He further claimed that the number of municipal council presidents elected from Shiv Sena alone is higher than the combined tally of all three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Emphasising the party’s grassroots connect, Shinde said Shiv Sena’s bond with the common people cannot be broken and that defeating the party is impossible. He expressed confidence that the saffron flag of the Mahayuti would fly in the upcoming municipal corporation elections as well.

Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, Shinde said he responded to allegations from the opposition through his work. He said the people of Maharashtra witnessed two-and-a-half years of governance, which resulted in the Mahayuti winning 232 seats in the Assembly elections. Referring to the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Shinde said the scheme faced opposition initially, but the government honoured its commitment and implemented it. He said being recognised as the “ladka bhau” of crores of Ladki Bahins was his biggest identity and source of pride.

During the event, Shinde also announced the launch of the ‘Arogya Aaplya Daari’ initiative by the Health Department to mark the birth centenary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. He recalled that the ‘Shasan Aaplya Daari’ programme implemented during his tenure as Chief Minister had benefited nearly 5.5 crore citizens across the state. Following the felicitation ceremony, Shinde, along with newly elected municipal council presidents and councillors, paid tribute at the memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Garden.

