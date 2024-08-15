Daylight Robbery Attempt In Thane: Jewelers Fights Back Armed Robbers, One Arrested; 3 Flee

On Wednesday morning, in broad daylight, four armed robbers on two bikes attempted to loot Darshan Jewelers in Thane. The robbers, with their faces covered, entered the shop, brandishing pistols and a revolver. They threatened the shopkeeper, who fought back with an iron rod. Despite the resistance, the robbers managed to flee with the shopkeeper’s mobile phone, abandoning their motorcycles at the scene.

The incident occurred around 11:25am in the Kapurbawadi area. Locals managed to capture one of the robbers, identified as Manoj Kumar, 25, from Bihar. The other three escaped. The police filed a case under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita.

Senior police inspector Shriram Paul said that the police seized the abandoned motorcycles and have launched a comprehensive investigation.

“Three teams are working on the case: one is analysing technical intelligence, another is reviewing CCTV footage, and the third is gathering information from informers. The captured robber will be produced in court on Thursday,” he said.