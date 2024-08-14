Thane News: Brave Jewellery Shop Staffer Scares Off Armed Robbers With Rod In Balkum, Dramatic Video Surfaces |

Thane: An armed robbery attempt was carried out by four unidentified individuals at a jewellery showroom in Thane on Wednesday. The act was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the shop showing the alleged theft attempt and the retaliation by the shop's staff. According to reports, one person was arrested in connection with the case, while search is underway to nab the others.

CCTV Captures Robbery Attempt

In the CCTV footage that has surfaced online, one can see a counter of a jewellery shop. Within a few moments, four masked men enter the shop and point out guns at the staffer. They can be seen threatening the man on the counter and also picking up stuff.

The staffer then bravely grabs a rod and launches an attack on the masked individuals. The robbers can be seen pointing gun at him while leaving the shop as the staffer follows them outside.

Shots Reportedly Fired At The Shop

According to reports, shots were fired by the robbers at the scene. However, there are no confirmed reports of any injuries in the case. More legal details in the matter are awaited.

Another Robbery-Related Incident Reported Recently

In another robbery-related incident in Thane, a 22-year-old woman was injured while trying to stop a thief from escaping with her valuables worth Rs 31,500, police reported on Wednesday. The robbery occurred around 3:30 am on Tuesday in Kisan Nagar, Wagle Estate area. The woman was asleep in her first-floor apartment when the robber entered by accessing the door through a gap in a nearby window.

The thief grabbed her by the neck, stole her gold ring and 'mangalsutra' (a sacred necklace worn by married women), and then attempted to flee. The woman chased the robber briefly, but during the pursuit, he threw a knife at her, causing injuries to her hand. Due to the injury, she could not continue the chase and reported the incident to the Srinagar police.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified robber under sections 309(6) (causing hurt during an attempt to commit robbery) and 333 (house trespass with preparation to cause hurt or wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are currently searching for the culprit.