 Thane News: Dog Falls From 5th Floor Killing 3-Yr-Old Girl Walking Below With Mother In Mumbra, Shocking Video Surfaces
A 3-year-old girl died after a dog fell on her from the 5th floor of a building in Thane's Mumbra on Tuesday afternoon.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
In a tragic incident, a 3-year-old girl lost her life after a dog fell on her from the 5th floor of a building while she was walking with her mother on a busy road in Thane’s Mumbra. 

The disturbing incident took place in Amrit Nagar on Tuesday afternoon and was captured on CCTV. 

In the video, the golden retriever can be seen falling on the girl walking on the side of a busy road with her mother in Amrit Nagar. The dog struck the child so hard that, as per reports, she lost consciousness. Soon after the child was knocked out of consciousness, a woman and a man rushed to assist her mother and can be seen rushing towards the nearest hospital with the child in tow. Meanwhile, the dog, being severely injured, was seen whimpering and limping away.

Watch the video here: 

As per reports, the girl was initially taken to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for treatment and later transferred to Kalsekar Hospital for a CT scan. However, she was declared dead by the doctor and her body was returned to Kalwa Hospital. 

The dog was also injured in the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Case of accidental death registered

Meanwhile, the Mumbra police have registered a case of accidental death and started an investigation into the matter and are yet to record the statement of the deceased’s mother. 

Reports further suggested that the dog was kept on the 5th floor of the Chirag Mansion by a resident, identified as, Jaid Sayyad.

As it stands, it is not clear whether the dog jumped off the building on its own accord or was being pushed.

