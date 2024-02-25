Thane Horror: 2 Men Attack Towing Employees With Knives Near Mumbra Railway Station (VIDEO)

Thane: Two young men attacked towing employees with knives for towing a two-wheeler near Mumbra Railway Station in Thane city. Not only did they attack the employees, but they also targeted Santosh Roy, one of the employees, by running the two-wheeler over his feet, causing injuries. In addition to injuring him, there was an attempt to attack him with a knife, and the towing vehicle was also vandalised.

The series of attacks on towing employees shows no signs of stopping. According to the information, while towing a two-wheeler parked on the roadside near Mumbra station, Danish and one of his associates jointly attacked the towing employees.

They climbed onto the towing van, unloaded the vehicle, and when Santosh attempted to intervene, the accused Danish ran a two-wheeler over the feet of the towing employee. As all the towing employees moved forward to save themselves, the young man took out a chopper and attempted to attack the employees.

The injured towing employee has been sent for treatment. An FIR has been registered against Danish and his other associate under various sections at Mumbra Police Station, and the search for both is ongoing.

Mumbra Police have registered an FIR against Danish and his partner under IPC sections 353, 341, 323, 504, 56(02), 186, 189, 120–B, 427, 34, 4, 25, 37(1), and 135.