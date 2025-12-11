 'Daughter Is Traumatised’: Mumbai Teen & Friend Stalked By Man Near Marine Drive; Father Demands Police Action - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Daughter Is Traumatised’: Mumbai Teen & Friend Stalked By Man Near Marine Drive; Father Demands Police Action - VIDEO

'Daughter Is Traumatised’: Mumbai Teen & Friend Stalked By Man Near Marine Drive; Father Demands Police Action - VIDEO

A Mumbai resident has expressed grave concerns over a stalking incident involving his teenage daughter and her friend. In a social media post, he described how a man allegedly followed them from a Nariman Point cafe to Marine Drive and Churchgate for almost an hour. He called for urgent action, noting that the incident left his daughter scared and traumatised

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A Mumbai resident has raised serious concerns about a stalking incident involving her college-going teenage daughter. In a post shared on social media, a man allegedly followed a teenage daughter and her friend from a cafe in Nariman Point all the way to Marine Drive and Churchgate, trailing them for nearly an hour.

The post was shared by Pawan Khandelwal on X (formerly Twitter), where he tagged the Mumbai Police and also shared the video of the alleged accused, who was stalking his daughter and her friend. He urged the Mumbai Police to take urgent action against the accused. He also wrote that the incident has scared his daughter to seek help and is also traumatised.

According to the post, he claimed that the girls even tried to hide several times, but the man continued to chase them.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Uran To Face Water Supply Shortage Twice A Week In December | Here's Why
article-image

Mumbai Police Reacts

FPJ Shorts
Gautam Gambhir Expresses Anger After Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 WIDES In An Over During IND Vs SA 2nd T20I
Gautam Gambhir Expresses Anger After Arshdeep Singh Bowls 7 WIDES In An Over During IND Vs SA 2nd T20I
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review: This Kapil Sharma Starrer Is All About Multiplication Of Love & Division Of Sanity!
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Review: This Kapil Sharma Starrer Is All About Multiplication Of Love & Division Of Sanity!
PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments
PM Modi Speaks To US President Donald Trump, Discusses Regional & International Developments
TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline
TRP Week 48: Anupamaa Holds The Top Spot, While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Faces A Steep Decline

The Mumbai Police has reacted, saying, "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM."

Recent Cases Of Crime Against Women

Mumbai, which is supposed to be a safe space for the people, especially women, is witnessing worrying cases recently. A recent data claimed that in just 36 days, i.e. from November 1 to December 6, a massive 82 people missing cases were reported, of which 60 were female.

Read Also
28-Year-Old National-Level Kabaddi Player From Nagpur Found Dead; Husband Booked For Abetment |...
article-image

Not just this, a shocking incident occurred on December 8, when an autorickshaw driver was arrested for molesting a 17-year-old girl in his auto, and when she began to shout for help, he pushed her out of the moving vehicle. The Malad police arrested the 54-year-old driver under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and on charges of attempt to murder.

On December 10, the Kandivali Police took a 16-year-old minor into custody following the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl. According to the Mumbai Police, the 5-year-old was initially admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, but as her condition did not improve, and was then shifted to Nair Hospital.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Study Finds 71% Of Bariatric Patients Internalise Weight Bias; Experts Warn Of Deep Mental...

Mumbai Study Finds 71% Of Bariatric Patients Internalise Weight Bias; Experts Warn Of Deep Mental...

Senior Citizens’ Body Urges Maharashtra SEC To Ensure Elder-Friendly Voting; Offers Volunteers For...

Senior Citizens’ Body Urges Maharashtra SEC To Ensure Elder-Friendly Voting; Offers Volunteers For...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests Wanted Accused For Duping Citizens With Fake Allotment Letters In...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Arrests Wanted Accused For Duping Citizens With Fake Allotment Letters In...

‘Not How They Should Have Died’: Family Shattered After Couple Left Unattended For 8 Hours On...

‘Not How They Should Have Died’: Family Shattered After Couple Left Unattended For 8 Hours On...

Mumbai Fraud: Political Functionary And Associate Booked For Cheating Youth Of ₹9 Lakh On Pretext...

Mumbai Fraud: Political Functionary And Associate Booked For Cheating Youth Of ₹9 Lakh On Pretext...