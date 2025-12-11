'Daughter Is Traumatised’: Mumbai Teen & Friend Stalked By Man Near Marine Drive; Father Demands Police Action - VIDEO

Mumbai: A Mumbai resident has raised serious concerns about a stalking incident involving her college-going teenage daughter. In a post shared on social media, a man allegedly followed a teenage daughter and her friend from a cafe in Nariman Point all the way to Marine Drive and Churchgate, trailing them for nearly an hour.

@MumbaiPolice man in this clip followed my college-going teenage daughter & her friend from a café in Nariman Point to Marine Dr & Churchgate for nearly an hour.They tried to hide but he kept chasing them.She was too scared to seek help & is now traumatised.Pls take urgent action pic.twitter.com/xwKGZdyWwd — Pawan Khandelwal (PeeKay) (@peekay73) December 10, 2025

The post was shared by Pawan Khandelwal on X (formerly Twitter), where he tagged the Mumbai Police and also shared the video of the alleged accused, who was stalking his daughter and her friend. He urged the Mumbai Police to take urgent action against the accused. He also wrote that the incident has scared his daughter to seek help and is also traumatised.

According to the post, he claimed that the girls even tried to hide several times, but the man continued to chase them.

Mumbai Police Reacts

The Mumbai Police has reacted, saying, "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM."

Recent Cases Of Crime Against Women

Mumbai, which is supposed to be a safe space for the people, especially women, is witnessing worrying cases recently. A recent data claimed that in just 36 days, i.e. from November 1 to December 6, a massive 82 people missing cases were reported, of which 60 were female.

Not just this, a shocking incident occurred on December 8, when an autorickshaw driver was arrested for molesting a 17-year-old girl in his auto, and when she began to shout for help, he pushed her out of the moving vehicle. The Malad police arrested the 54-year-old driver under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and on charges of attempt to murder.

On December 10, the Kandivali Police took a 16-year-old minor into custody following the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl. According to the Mumbai Police, the 5-year-old was initially admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, but as her condition did not improve, and was then shifted to Nair Hospital.

