 Mahavitaran Urges Thane And Palghar Consumers To Settle Electricity Disputes At National Lok Adalat On December 13
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMahavitaran Urges Thane And Palghar Consumers To Settle Electricity Disputes At National Lok Adalat On December 13

Mahavitaran Urges Thane And Palghar Consumers To Settle Electricity Disputes At National Lok Adalat On December 13

Mahavitaran, the state-owned power company, has issued a public appeal to consumers in the Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. The company is urging them to participate in the National Lok Adalat on December 13 to address unresolved electricity disputes.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Mahavitaran appeals to consumers in Thane and Palghar to participate in the National Lok Adalat for resolving pending electricity disputes | Representational Image

Thane, Dec 11: Mahavitaran, the state-owned power company, has issued a public appeal to consumers in the Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. The company is urging them to participate in the National Lok Adalat on December 13 to address unresolved electricity disputes.

Mahavitaran Appeals to Consumers

According to Ajit Igatpurikar, Mahavitaran's deputy chief public relations officer, notices have been sent to over 2.62 lakh consumers across the two districts. However, he emphasized that even those who haven't received a notice can attend the Lok Adalat at their respective taluka courts and seek a compromise resolution.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
‘Not How They Should Have Died’: Family Shattered After Couple Left Unattended For 8 Hours On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway
‘Not How They Should Have Died’: Family Shattered After Couple Left Unattended For 8 Hours On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway
Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: 2 Passengers Arrested With ₹4 Crore Worth Of Cannabis And Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok
Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: 2 Passengers Arrested With ₹4 Crore Worth Of Cannabis And Hydroponic Weed Smuggled From Bangkok
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: PCA Honour Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Inaugurate Stands Named After India World Cup Winners
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: PCA Honour Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Inaugurate Stands Named After India World Cup Winners
'Waiting For His Reviews': Allu Arjun Spotted Watching Dhurandhar Amid Hrithik Roshan's Controversial Remark- VIDEO
'Waiting For His Reviews': Allu Arjun Spotted Watching Dhurandhar Amid Hrithik Roshan's Controversial Remark- VIDEO
Read Also
Mumbai News: Mahavitaran Takes 12% Rate Reduction Order By Bombay HC To Supreme Court
article-image

Opportunity for Settlement Through Mediation

This initiative offers consumers a vital chance to settle long-standing issues through mediation. The Lok Adalat serves as a platform for resolving disputes either pending in courts or at the pre-litigation stage. Resolutions made in these forums are considered equivalent to civil court decrees and are binding on all parties involved.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Not How They Should Have Died’: Family Shattered After Couple Left Unattended For 8 Hours On...

‘Not How They Should Have Died’: Family Shattered After Couple Left Unattended For 8 Hours On...

Mumbai Fraud: Political Functionary And Associate Booked For Cheating Youth Of ₹9 Lakh On Pretext...

Mumbai Fraud: Political Functionary And Associate Booked For Cheating Youth Of ₹9 Lakh On Pretext...

Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: 2 Passengers Arrested With ₹4 Crore Worth Of Cannabis And Hydroponic...

Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: 2 Passengers Arrested With ₹4 Crore Worth Of Cannabis And Hydroponic...

36 Medicine Samples Fail Quality Tests; Maharashtra Cancels 215 Drug Licences In Statewide Crackdown

36 Medicine Samples Fail Quality Tests; Maharashtra Cancels 215 Drug Licences In Statewide Crackdown

Maharashtra Govt Seeks Urgent BMC Report After BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar Flags Delay In Treating...

Maharashtra Govt Seeks Urgent BMC Report After BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar Flags Delay In Treating...