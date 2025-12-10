28-Year-Old National-Level Kabaddi Player From Nagpur Found Dead; Husband Booked For Abetment | Here's What Happened

Representative Photo

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old kabaddi player from Nagpur died by suicide after her husband allegedly failed to secure her a job he had promised before marriage. In addition to this, he also subjected her to mental harassment and asked for sexual favours.

Here's What Happened

The deceased, identified as Kiran Suraj Dadhe, was a national-level kabaddi player. In a police complaint filed by the family, Kiran's husband, Swapnil Jaydev Lambghare, had promised to get a job for her as well as her brother after their marriage. The couple got married in the year 2020. However, neither she nor her brother got a job.

A report by Times Now stated that her husband would subject her to mental harassment and also asked for "sexual favours". After having no job and being harassed by her husband, she returned to her parents' house. The family, in their complaint, also mentioned that Kiran kept receiving threats and verbal abuse, and so they also persuaded her to file for divorce. But on December 4, Kiran consumed poison and allegedly committed suicide. She was admitted to the hospital; however, she passed away three days later.

Case registered under Section 108

According to the report, the Nagpur Police has filed a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide against the husband.

Previous Cases Of Athletes' Suicide In Mumbai

Earlier in November, former Mumbai U-16 footballer Sagar Sorti was found dead by police. Sorti's body was found hanging from a tree in what is an alleged case of suicide. Police identified him via his mobile phone after finding him with a rope around his neck in Palghar's Mendhavan Khind forest. Sorti had left his home on November 15. He had cited a football match as a reason for his travel to Pune. However, Sorti's family grew suspicious after failing to get in contact with him. Two days later, the police found his body hanging in the Palghar forest. As per the report, Sorti's family revealed that he had struggled with his mental health over the past couple of years.

Earlier this year, a 20-year-old aspiring kabaddi player, Mohammad Asif Khan, was found dead in his Bandra (West) home in September in a suspected suicide. The young man, who had recently completed a merchant navy course, was reportedly struggling with persistent pain from a leg injury he sustained six months ago.

