Craving mangoes in Mumbai? Here's how you can get the king of fruits delivered during lockdown

Speaking about their brand, Sanjay Yadavrao, Founder, Kokan Bhumi Pratistan and Global Kokan said, “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are turning more towards organic fruits, vegetables and grains. Naturally ripened and GI accredited ‘Global Kokan Alphonso’, which are enriched with vitamins are much needed to boost our immunity. We are strictly adhering to government rules. And now we have reached a stage where the demand is high and we are trying hard to fulfil the demand and also help farmers also in the process. We are planning to launch an app, Alphonso Farmers Market, soon. Farmers from the Kokan belt are receptive of this move from Kokan Bhumi Pratisthan and it has provided readymade market for their produce while ensuring they get value for their products.”

Sharing some details about precautions taken to ensure the fruit is properly disinfected, Yadavrao said, "Kokan Bhumi Pratisthan has ensured that the workers at the mango farm in Kokan region take all the necessary precautions. They use gloves, masks, and frequently use sanitizers when handling the product. And since we are delivering directly to the societies there are less chances of the product being handled in transit. Also, in the societies where the mangoes are being delivered, the society members come down to take their orders wearing masks and use sanitizers. We also ensure social distancing is followed while delivering the mangoes."

Talking about how delivery takes place, Yadavrao said, "After receiving the order and advance payment, we pack the mangoes and deliver them to five-six societies at a time, as it is beneficial for the mango farmer and ensures less handling of the product. Once the order is confirmed, it takes around six days for us to deliver the magoes."

Due the current situation, Kokan Bhumi Pratisthan is accepting only online payments. They have two option: A five dozen box and four dozen box. The five dozen box (one mango weighs between 190 gms-240 gms) is available for Rs 2300, while the four dozen box (one mango weight between 240 gms-275 gms) is priced at Rs 2500.

You can place the order on www.globalkokan.org and www.kokanclub.org.

For queries contact: 9167349111

Here are other suppliers who are delivering mangoes during lockdown:

1. Mumbai Mangoes

It delivers Ratnagiri Alphonso Mangoes directly from their farms to your doorstep. Their mangoes are 100% chemical free and are naturally ripened.

Place your order at mangoesmumbai.com

For queries contact: 9022157364

2. Hafoos.com

This website promises to deliver best Ratnagiri mangoes, which are handpicked on the day they are shipped to you. (But due to lockdown they are only accepting bulk orders)

Place your order at www.hafoos.com

For queries contact: 9820601431 / 8169428952

3. Ratnagirimango.com

They have been delivering mangoes for the past eight years and has won Krushi Ratna award, the website states. They deliver farm fresh and organic Alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri.

Place your order at ratnagirimango.com

For queries contact: 9867937456

4. Devgadmango.com

They deliver 100% authentic Devgad alphonso mangoes. The website promises to deliver best quality and naturally ripened Alphonso mango.

Place your order at devgadmango.com

For queries contact: 90221 12269