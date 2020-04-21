Order organic fruits, vegetables, fish online in Mumbai amid COVID-19 lockdown

Despite major online aggregators providing essentials amid the coronavirus lockdown, they do not meet up the need for daily necessities such as vegetables, fruits and meat, since they are perishable. With many opting to cook at home for safety reasons, and local shops remaining shut, there has been an increase in online ordering.

Keeping the need of fresh produce in mind, we have compiled a list of websites that are delivering fresh and organic supplies in these trying times.

Saladable

Saladable provides pesticide-free hydroponic produce, available at their distribution centre in Andheri. Their best picks include Kale, Baby Spinach, Lettuce, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, and Swiss chard among others.

Contact: +91 98204 95042

Kisano

Another organic veggies supplier, Kisano is delivering via Scootsy. From strawberries, tomatoes to Brussels sprouts, this one’s a legit pick.

Zama Organics

Besides fruits and vegetables, Zama organics is also providing grains, spices, ghee, and nuts among others.

Agrify Organic Solutions

Agrify Organic Solutions, a Mumbai-based startup has volunteered to home deliver fresh vegetables and fruits and has been working round the clock with 500 farmers in Nashik to ensure the same. Since their website is under construction, you can DM them on social media.

Instagram: @agrify_organic_solutions_

The Farmer Online

Founded by Aakash Thakkar in 2013, The Farmer Online has curated a basket of fresh produce apart from a la carte options.

They are delivering across Mumbai as follows

South Mumbai (Colaba to Mahim/Wadala) - Monday and Thursday

Western Suburbs (Bandra to Borivali) - Tuesday and Friday

Eastern and Central Suburbs (Sion upto Navi Mumbai/Khargar, Andheri East-Powai- Ghatkopar- till Thane) - Wednesday and Saturday

Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish is an experienced platform when it comes to maintaining cold chain for highly perishable non-vegetarian food products. You can order everything from shrimp to salmon at a reasonable price.

Contact: (+91) 797 755 1

Ninjacart

Ninjacart is India's largest fresh produce supply chain company that is solving one of the toughest problems in the world through technology. This one however is for retailers. If you think your local shops need help in sourcing fresh produce, help them by downloading this app.