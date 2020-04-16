Struggling to buy groceries in Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore? Covidmaps.in to help locate shops nearby

If you have done your grocery shopping (from a physical store) and you are keen to share that information with people in your area, then you should go to Covidmaps.in and update the details. While this website-based application has been able to become a hit in Bangalore, it is looking for help from volunteers from other cities and areas to share information of stores that are operating.

The idea behind the website is to help people locate grocery stores, pharmacies, ATMs etc that are operational; to know if there is enough stock in the store located in one's area; and timing of the store. Due to the lockdown, many stores are partially functioning, making grocery and other purchases difficult.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Phani Kishan Addeppali, who is one of the founding members, said, “Covidmaps received good traction in Bangalore as there is a lot of information about groceries and other essential stores in the city. However, in the case of other cities, we are getting some traction, but the information about those cities are limited. We are looking at connecting with people in different cities to volunteer for this cause.”