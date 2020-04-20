Stop tweeting, start helping: How to donate to Mumbai NGOs helping poor hit by coronavirus lockdown

More than half of the world is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. India, along with several other countries are trying their best to overcome the crisis. With the lockdown in India being extended to May 3, many are struggling to come to terms with. Several organisations and influential people have extended a helping hand in the fight against the virus. Be it distribution of daily essentials, medical kits or financial aid, many are trying to do their bit.
Coming forward to extend their support are many non-profit organisations (NGO). Several NGOs are especially working hard to help the needy and the underprivileged by providing them with food, medicines and other relief packages.
Ruben Mascarenhas, co-founder of KhaanaChahiye.com said, "When the lockdown was announced, we got a lot of reports of people being hungry. So when news reached me I got in touch with Pathik Muni and a few other friends, we came together and understood what the exact problem is and chalked out a plan accordingly."
For supplying food, the team of KhaanaChahiye.com reached out to restaurateurs. Ruben said, "One of our team members is Neeti Goel, she is a restaurateur. She helps us with food."
The team of KhaanaChahiye.com distributes 72,000 meals a day. “What started as a very simple idea of feeding hungry and poor people who staying below flyovers and now we are doing 72,000 meals a day," Ruben said.
They distribute food to people on the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, Andheri and other parts of the city where there is a requirement. In the last 21 days team of KhaanaChahiye.com has distributed around 800,000 packets of food. "While distributing we didn’t face any difficulties, police have been very co-operative. We work very closely with the administration," said Pathik Muni, co-founder of KhaanaChahiye.com.
Another NGO, Hopes India, has so far distributed 6500 packets of essentials. Rehan Dhorajiwala, the founder of Hopes India, said, "We had bought 15 tonnes of rice and 10 tonnes of aata from outside Mumbai. Our volunteers later made packets of everything and distributed them. We also have a centre at Govandi from where we distribute to people. We distribute about 300 to 500 packets daily. The packet consists of rice, aata, daal, tea powder, and oil. This packet can last for at least a week that was our idea from the beginning."
The NGO operates near Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Cheeta camp and Wadala. While talking about raising funds, Dhorajiwala said, "All working for this NGO are businessmen, we have our staff and tempos so they go out to areas and distribute packets of essential goods. Whenever we need things we spread the word in our friend circle, who then donate whatever they can. We never ask funds, but anyone wants to donate they can visit our Page on Facebook where we have given some details to reach us."
"We started crowdfunding to help us in running the whole process,” Ruben added.
Here are a few organisations that are helping the needy:
Khaana Chahiye
KhaanaChahiye.com—in collaboration with Project Mumbai—are passionately following their commitment towards serving food to the homeless, needy and the less fortunate of Mumbai.
Sunflower Welfare Foundation
A Mumbai-based NGO has been distributing ratio kits in many parts of Mumbai. The NGO distributes around 500 to 700 packets of ration kits daily.
Awwaaz Foundation
Another Mumbai-based NGO which distributes freshly cooked meals across the city. Every day, the organisation distributes food to over 2000 people.
Khushiyaan Foundation
Through its ‘Roti Ghar’ initiative, the foundation provides freshly cooked meals to children on the streets once a day. The team visits the slums across Mumbai to feed underprivileged kids. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Khushiyaan has been providing meals to security guards, labourers and daily wage earners around Mumbai, Thane, Airoli, and Bhiwandi through Roti Ghar.
