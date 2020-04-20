Stop tweeting, start helping: How to donate to Mumbai NGOs helping poor hit by coronavirus lockdown

The team of KhaanaChahiye.com distributes 72,000 meals a day. “What started as a very simple idea of feeding hungry and poor people who staying below flyovers and now we are doing 72,000 meals a day," Ruben said.

They distribute food to people on the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, Andheri and other parts of the city where there is a requirement. In the last 21 days team of KhaanaChahiye.com has distributed around 800,000 packets of food. "While distributing we didn’t face any difficulties, police have been very co-operative. We work very closely with the administration," said Pathik Muni, co-founder of KhaanaChahiye.com.

Another NGO, Hopes India, has so far distributed 6500 packets of essentials. Rehan Dhorajiwala, the founder of Hopes India, said, "We had bought 15 tonnes of rice and 10 tonnes of aata from outside Mumbai. Our volunteers later made packets of everything and distributed them. We also have a centre at Govandi from where we distribute to people. We distribute about 300 to 500 packets daily. The packet consists of rice, aata, daal, tea powder, and oil. This packet can last for at least a week that was our idea from the beginning."

The NGO operates near Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Cheeta camp and Wadala. While talking about raising funds, Dhorajiwala said, "All working for this NGO are businessmen, we have our staff and tempos so they go out to areas and distribute packets of essential goods. Whenever we need things we spread the word in our friend circle, who then donate whatever they can. We never ask funds, but anyone wants to donate they can visit our Page on Facebook where we have given some details to reach us."

"We started crowdfunding to help us in running the whole process,” Ruben added.

