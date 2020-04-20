Coronavirus in Mumbai: Social media platforms serve as escape in this phase

Mumbai: During this crucial time of lockdown when both the young and old, the introverts and extroverts, the quiet and loud personalities are locked inside their homes, social media platforms have served as an 'Escape'.

Right from kids, millennials, middle-aged adults up to septuagenarians and above, everybody in any corner of the world is using social media platforms to either express and connect or, just escape and let it out.

Social media platforms help to go places while being inside four walls

I can virtually walk or check out the streets of Greece or Iceland by following bloggers on Instagram, revealed Sneha Tripathi, a fashion stylist. Tripathi said, "I am confined to the four walls of my house in Worli.

But I have started to follow new bloggers on Instagram which helps me to check out the street food in Greece, get a sense of the fashion there and also understand their lifestyle. It makes me excited to travel to these places and also helps to pass time during this long quarantine period."

Young and elderly are trying new talents, art, food and music

Kaushik Subhodas, a 62-year-old baker who runs his own bakery in Ghatkopar, revealed he has finally started making music videos on YouTube. Subhodas said, "I always wanted to have some live music in my bakery.

I know how to play the guitar but during this lockdown I am learning how to play the Ukulele. I am making short videos of old Hindi songs which I will play live once I reopen my bakery."