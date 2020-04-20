Coronavirus in Mumbai: Social media platforms serve as escape in this phase

Mumbai: During this crucial time of lockdown when both the young and old, the introverts and extroverts, the quiet and loud personalities are locked inside their homes, social media platforms have served as an 'Escape'.
Right from kids, millennials, middle-aged adults up to septuagenarians and above, everybody in any corner of the world is using social media platforms to either express and connect or, just escape and let it out.
Social media platforms help to go places while being inside four walls
I can virtually walk or check out the streets of Greece or Iceland by following bloggers on Instagram, revealed Sneha Tripathi, a fashion stylist. Tripathi said, "I am confined to the four walls of my house in Worli.
But I have started to follow new bloggers on Instagram which helps me to check out the street food in Greece, get a sense of the fashion there and also understand their lifestyle. It makes me excited to travel to these places and also helps to pass time during this long quarantine period."
Young and elderly are trying new talents, art, food and music
Kaushik Subhodas, a 62-year-old baker who runs his own bakery in Ghatkopar, revealed he has finally started making music videos on YouTube. Subhodas said, "I always wanted to have some live music in my bakery.
I know how to play the guitar but during this lockdown I am learning how to play the Ukulele. I am making short videos of old Hindi songs which I will play live once I reopen my bakery."
Express, vent or let it out
Apart from experimenting with food, art and creativity, youngsters and middle-aged adults are using Twitter and Facebook to express their opinions. Cara Wilson, a coder, said, "For most people, social media platforms are acting as a stage to voice out their opinion.
It is helping those who are going through mental health issues to express and have a way out. We got to let people say what they want to at this point because maybe it is their only way to vent and let out their emotions and thoughts."
New connections, friendships and collaborations are trending on social media
Teenagers who otherwise are shy have taken a step to make new connections through Snapchat and Instagram. Harsh Vaidya, a 19- year-old student of Commerce, said, "I have discovered some people on social media who are doing amazing work.
I want to collaborate with them and make new friends." While Sana Rehman, a 20-year-old student of Sociology said, "Apart from the creepy texts, I have received texts from some people who are really creative and share similar artistic interests."
Increase in time spent on social media
Several surveys have indicated a rise in the amount of time spent on social media during lockdown in India. "Generally, we are busy with work, travel or studies and we have a social life where we can meet our friends or relatives. But now that we are locked inside our homes, social media platforms serve as an escape to explore, enhance, express or just pass time.
We are checking our phones for updates more than ever, so we are spending more time on digital screens. Social media has its drawbacks, but it can also help maintain mental health issues, reach out to the needy and stay connected during such a pandemic."
