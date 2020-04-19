Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: Corporations declare entire cities as Containment Zones and seals till April 27 

On Sunday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) passed an order to declare the complete area under the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation a Containment Zone, from today midnight till 27th April.

Similarly, the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner has also passed an order to declare complete area under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) as Containment Zone effective from midnight (20 April) till 27 April.

As per the new guidelines, the shops selling essential commodities and vegetables would be allowed to function between 10 am and 2 pm. Also, the entry and exit of people, barring those carrying out essential services, into and outside the corporation limits has been prohibited.

As per the orders, A PCMC official said that as per the new orders, Action will be taken against those found roaming in the cities unnecessarily, the officials said.

The move comes a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar instructed that lockdown be implemented more stringently in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad limits.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad issued an order to this effect on Sunday night and declared entire Pune city as a "containment zone". His Pimpri Chinchwad (PCMC) counterpart, Dr Shravan Hardikar, also issued a similar order.

So far, 669 people have tested coronavirus positive in Pune district, with 51 succumbing to the infection.

Meanwhile, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday said that a total of 55 COVID-19 patients from the city were free from the deadly virus and have been discharged from the hospitals.