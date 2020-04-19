Amid social distancing restrictions, Holy Fire ceremony takes place in Jerusalem; watched online by millions

The traditional Holy Fire ceremony (also known as the Holy Light ceremony) was held at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem today. The ceremony took place in a unique and limited format in view of current restrictions on public gatherings due to coronavirus.

In light of these restrictions, and in order to uphold the freedom of worship in Israel, the Foreign Ministry carried out a complex operation in coordination with the Israel Police, the Ministry of Interior, the Israel Airports Authority, and the National Security Council, to enable the ceremony to take place. The ceremony was observed by millions of believers across the globe.