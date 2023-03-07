Cracks in Dombivali's Lodha Heaven: At least dozen buildings in MMR have collapsed in recent past

Cracks in Dombivali's Lodha Heaven: At least dozen buildings have collapsed in recent past | Prashant Narvekar

Cracks appearing in Lodha Heaven, a housing complex in Dombivali, have raised the issue of substandard construction in the past in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), particularly off Greater Mumbai limits.

Lodha Heaven isn’t the first to have faced this problem. Several buildings constructed in the last few decades in the far-off suburbs were made by small-time contractors, local developers or fly-by-night builders or even real estate agents roping in an investor to ‘make it big’ in their respective localities.

In the recent past, there have been at least a dozen instances of buildings either collapsing or structural cracks emerging in them. The most horrific incident was a decade ago at Shil Phata’s Lucky Compound where around 75 people lost their lives.

The areas of Shil Phata, Mumbra, Kalwa, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Diva, Dombivali, Vitthalwadi, Ambernath, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Naigaon, Vasai, Old Panvel, etc in the MMR have witnessed rampant substandard and illegal constructions over last three decades.

60% of buildings don't have OC in MBMC area

For instance, within the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation jurisdiction alone, over 60% of buildings don’t have an Occupation Certificate (a mandatory requirement) owing to some or the other illegality committed by the developer. Hapless residents continue to reside in such buildings, as they have invested their life's savings. Likewise, four years ago the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation issued over 1.5 lakh notices to unauthorised constructions asking the owners to get their buildings regularised.

How a crack appears and what should one do when it occurs

While there is no immediate escape, the question that arises is to keep oneself informed on how a crack appears and what should one do when it occurs. The Free Press Journal referred to the subject with experts, who categorised the cracks into six types – plastic shrinkage concrete crack, heavy concrete, expansion concrete crack, and foundation settling crack, due to premature drying and overloading of the slab. Almost all of them can be categorised as serious except for premature drying and heavy concrete cracks.

“Horizontal cracks appearing on the wall can be an indication of something serious occurring, the cause of which could be ascertained only with the help of structural engineers. It could be related to either foundation or undetected water seepage,” said a professional.

Experts insist that any cracks that are at an angle of 45 degrees or less should be immediately notified and checked. Also, severe cracks of up to 25mm wide could be a sign of potential structural damage and those beyond 25mm can be categorised as very severe requiring major repair work or even reconstruction of the building.

The majority of cracks that appear are minor in nature and are caused due to vibrations, changes in temperature, humidity levels, hammering, improper curing of concrete, etc.

List of such incidents till now

March 4, 2023: Lodha Heavan, Dombivali

Large cracks suddenly appear in the building

January 27, 2023: Khadipur, Bhiwandi

Commercial structure kills two

September 22, 2022: Manas Tower, Ulhasnagar

Collapses; four dead

August 25, 2022: Komal Park, Ulhasnagar

One dead as slab collapses during building’s repair

July 19, 2022: Mobin Master, Bhiwandi

Collapses; six injured

November 1, 2021: Shil Phata

House collapses; 1 killed

September 21, 2020: Jhilani Building, Bhiwandi

Collapses; kills 16

August 21, 2021: Venkat Sadan, Ulhasnagar

Slab collapsed; none hurt

August 24, 2019: Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi

Building caved in; two killed

June 26, 2019: Ganga Jamuna Building, Bhiwandi

Roof collapses; kills a child

September 21, 2013: Banoo Building No. 5, Mumbra

Building collapses within minutes of vacating it; two dead

June 24, 2013: Noor Manzil, Mumbra

Cracks appear; building evacuate

April 19, 2013: Gaurav Enclave, Mira Road

Structural cracks forces residents to vacate; building yet to be rebuilt

April 4, 2013: Lucky Compound; 74 killed