Navi Mumbai residents claim blasts for airport causing cracks in apartments; stage protest

Navi Mumbai: Nearly 350 residents of Navi Mumbai formed a 900-meter-long silent human chain on Sunday morning to mark their protest against high-intense blasts to flatten the solid, rocky hills at the construction of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NIMA).

The human chain began from one end of the Joggers' Track in Sector 15, CBD-Belapur. Many protestors held banners highlighting the suffering of the residents due to frequent loud blasts that lead to wide cracks and shattering of window glasses.

Initiated by NatConnect Foundation, the silent protest drew massive response from housing societies in NRI Seawoods and Parsik Hill areas as well.

Protestors demanded intensity of blast be reduced

The protesters demanded NMIA Limited must reduce the intensity of blasts and the immediate need for structural audits of the buildings by the government or NMIA.

Residents say blasts caused increase in dust pollution

“We have nothing against the airport, but the blasting of the solid rock hills has been causing a lot of trouble to us,” said Rohit Agarwal of Arenja Cooperative Housing Society, Sector-11, CBD Belapur. The blasts also cause huge dust pollution in the area, he said.

General physician Dr BB Gajare, who practises at Sector 15 of CBD Belapur, said the number of cases with respiratory problems has constantly on the rise. “Even in my building in Sai Vihar, we have seen big cracks,” he said.

Protestors demand structural audit of affected buildings

“After the Chief Minister responded to our complaints last week and asked the state aviation and urban development departments to intervene, we expect the government to order a structural audit of the affected buildings,” said NatConnect director BN Kumar.

