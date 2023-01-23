Navi Mumbai Airport: Residents complain about tremors akin to earthquake; CM steps in, seeks structural audit by state govt

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Navi Mumbai: Responding to complaints by environment groups about high-intensity blasts at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) construction site, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the state Civil Aviation department to look into the issue.

Residents of Belapur and NRI Complex in Seawoods have alleged that the blasts at the ongoing NMIA site are causing tremors akin to earthquakes and have resulted in huge cracks in their buildings. Both nodes are around 3-4km away from the blasting sites. According to residents, the impact of the blasts started showing in the last few months.

NatConnect Foundation, which has received several calls from people seeking help, sent an SOS to Mr Shinde calling for high-level intervention and action to ensure that the intensity and frequency are reduced.

Quickly responding, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) directed the Principal Secretary of the State Civil Aviation to take appropriate action. “The NatConnect received an email regarding the development from the CMO,” said NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar.

Rohit Agarwal, Secretary of Arenja Towers Cooperative Housing Society at Sector-11 in Belapur, said his building suffered several cracks in window ledges, walls and even pillars due to the blasts. Initially, the blasts were somewhat tolerable, but now not only the intensity but the frequency has increased, Mr Agarwal said.

Environment lover Shilpa Shetty said other buildings in the neighbourhood are also badly affected. “My fear is that the window glasses can break and fall on us,” she said.

“It is shocking that the impact is being felt miles away, across the creek on the northern side of the NMIA site, causing cracks in buildings and threatening lives,” Mr Kumar said and requested the government to officially commission a structural audit of the affected buildings.

The blasts could even impact the strength of the structures, he said and pointed out that the airport authorities must be made to pay for repairs wherever required in the interest of the safety of the people.

An official from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said that they have already completed the pre-development work and handed over the remaining work to Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL). There was no response from the Adani Navi Mumbai International Airport.

