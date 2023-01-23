Navi Mumbai: RTO to take action against auto rickshaw plying with meter recalibration

Photo: Representative Image | File

Navi Mumbai: The Deputy Regional Transport Office (RTO), Panvel has warned that it will take action against auto-rickshaw plying without meter recalibration. The deadline for the recalibration ended on January 15, 2023.

According to the RTO, despite giving two extensions by the transport department, auto-rickshaws and taxis did not recalibrate. Now the RTO will take action against such vehicles if they are found plying on the road.

More than 20 percent of vehicles have not been recalibrated

A total of 38,840 rickshaws and 343 taxis are registered with the Vashi RTO. However, according to taxi unions, more than 20 percent of vehicles have not been recalibrated due to multiple reasons.

Fares hiked after latest revision of fare structure

As per the new fare structure, which came into effect on 1st November, the minimum auto rickshaw fare was hiked to Rs 23 from Rs 21, whereas the minimum taxi fare was hiked to Rs 28 from Rs 25.

