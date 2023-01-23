Navi Mumbai: City police announces women help desk in every police station |

Navi Mumbai: City Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has decided to start a Women's Help Desk in every police station in Navi Mumbai to redress the complaints of women. This decision of the police commissioner is widely welcomed as it will help in solving their problems along with creating a sense of security among women.

Women's Help Desk will be started in every police station in Navi Mumbai in both zone one and zone two.

Women's assistance room announced for showing readiness regarding women's safety

According to a senior police official, Police Commissioner Bharambe has ordered the starting of a women's assistance room in every police station showing readiness regarding women's safety. Following his direction, a women's help room has been started at every police station.

Earlier, for the safety of women, a special patrolling team by women police officials was already started in both zones by the Navi Mumbai Police. “For the patrolling, women police officers were appointed. The patrolling team visits like other patrolling teams and addresses complaints received from the control room promptly.