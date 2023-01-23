Navi Mumbai: Over 17,800 participate in Kharghar marathon to spread awareness on de-addiction

Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai: A total of 17,890 citizens participated in the Kharghar Marathon 2023 which was held to spread awareness about de-addiction. The annual marathon has a social welfare slogan “Run for Free from Addiction”. Residents of Kharghar have been fighting to get the status of no liquor zone and the theme matched their cause.

Several prizes distributed

In the Men's Open Group of 10 km, the first prize was won by Karan Mali followed by Ramu Pardhi and Pramod Vakshe for the second and third positions. They received Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

Similarly, in the Women's Open Group of 10 km, the first prize was won by Rituja Sakpal. Supriya Mali and Soni Jaiswal won the second and third prize respectively. They received Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. They were also given a badge of honour, tracksuit, certificate, and medal.

