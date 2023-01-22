Navi Mumbai: Over 17k to participate in Kharghar marathon to spread awareness about de-addiction

Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai: More than 17,000 citizens are eagerly waiting to participate in the Kharghar Marathon 2023 which aims to spread awareness about de-addiction.

To be flagged off today, the annual marathon has a social welfare slogan “Run for Free from Addiction”.

Residents of Kharghar have been fighting to get the status of no liquor zone status and the theme matched their cause. In the pre-marathon event, thousands of citizens participated in a 15-km cycling competition on Saturday.

The event, being organised by the Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex and Kharghar Residents Welfare Association, has entered its 13th year.

This year's competition will have a 10-km category for both men and women, while underage boys and girls will hit the ground running in the 5-km category.

The marathon will start from Ramsheth Thakur Public School, sector 19, Khargharat at 6am withthe flag hoisting by dignitaries. The prize distribution ceremony will also be held at the same place at 9 am.

Alternate road during the marathon:

One side of the road from Hiranandani flyover junction to Utsav Chowk and Gram Vikas Bhavan has been kept open for both sides of traffic. Both sides of the road are open for traffic from Gram Vikas Bhawan to RAF, Taloja completely.

Vehicles going to sectors 30 to 35 in the Kharghar area as well as Taloja will use the road leading to Taloja from Purusharth Petrol Pump in front of the Kharghar toll booth on Sion Panvel highway.

