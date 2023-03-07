Navi Mumbai: Alphonso mango supply steady at APMC market; 1 lakh boxes expected daily soon

APMC market | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The supply of Alphonso mangoes at the Fruits Market in Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi is steady and it is arriving from Konkan, Kerala and Karnataka.

About 7,000 to 8,000 boxes of Alphonso from Konkan and 4,000 to 5,000 boxes of mangoes from Karnataka and Kerala are arriving at the market daily. Approximately 40% of Konkan's mangoes are being exported to Europe and Gulf countries.

Traders say that the demand for Alphonso mangoes will increase in Gulf Countries during Ramadan, starting on April 21.

The supply will increase in days to come and daily arrival will cross one lakh boxes of mangoes. “During April, there will be enough supply that everyone can afford easily,” said a trader.

Steady supply in February too

The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Vashi continued to receive a good supply of Alphonso mangoes in February.

On Feb 7, the market received as many as 125 boxes of Devgad and Raigad Alphonso. Earlier week to it, the market received around 40 boxes of Ratnagiri Alphonso.

Prices predicted to fall in March

According to traders at APMC’s Fruits Market, a single box of mangoes was being sold between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 depending upon size and quantity.

One box contains from 4 dozen to 8 dozen mangoes. The supply of mangoes will increase in March and the prices will also come down sharply.

Delay in arrival of Devgad variety

Traders informed that there has been a delay in the arrival of Devgad hapus due to an extended monsoon last year.

Despite all odds, farmers as well as traders are positive the supply will increase in March. Sanjay Pansare, director of APMC fruit market said, “Over 100 more boxes are entering the market. There is a rise in the arrival of mangoes. The full-fledged season starts in the month of March. Almost one lakh boxes are to be received by March”.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Citizens join in meeting to protest against PMC property tax collection