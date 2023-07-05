CR Employees Honoured with 'The General Manager's Safety Award' for Exemplary Vigilance | FPJ

Mumbai: In a ceremony held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, four employees of Central Railway were recognised for their exceptional vigilance and prompt actions, receiving "The General Manager's Safety Award." The awards were presented by Naresh Lalwani, the General Manager of Central Railway, in the presence of esteemed railway officials, including Alok Singh, the Additional General Manager, and various Principal Heads of Departments. Divisional Railway Managers joined the celebration virtually.

The honoured employees were commended for their remarkable efforts in averting potential accidents during their respective duties. The railway authorities acknowledged and praised their swift response and dedication, which ensured the safety of passengers, prevented serious damage to railway infrastructure, and maintained the smooth operation of train services.

Persons honoured

Sunil Patil, a Pointsman from the Mumbai Division, received recognition for his swift action on June 7, 2023. He promptly responded to an alert regarding a broken Overhead Equipment (OHE) wire and a fire outbreak near siding no. 2 at Jui Nagar. Sunil reached the spot and successfully extinguished the fire, preventing its escalation and safeguarding the railway system from severe consequences.

Ramesh Sakharam, a Track Maintainer in the Badnera Yard of the Bhusawal division, demonstrated exemplary presence of mind on May 22, 2023. He detected a rail fracture at point 121 and quickly stopped an approaching goods train by displaying a red signal. Ramesh's decisive action averted a potentially catastrophic accident.

Ganesh Yuvane, a Keyman stationed in Dhamangaon, exhibited remarkable alertness during his patrol duty on May 13, 2023. He immediately red signaled Train No. 22846 upon observing a hot axle on one of the coaches. Despite initial challenges, Ganesh persisted in halting the train by disconnecting the Overhead Equipment (OHE) supply, ensuring the prevention of a grave accident.

Vaibhav Sharma, an Assistant Loco Pilot from Kurduvadi, demonstrated his commitment to safety on June 11, 2023. While inspecting the under truck of a goods train, he discovered a broken outer helical ring in aquaplaning beam no. 1. Vaibhav promptly reported the issue, leading to a thorough investigation and subsequent rectification, thereby averting a potentially severe mishap.

"The General Manager's Safety Award" stands as a testament to the dedication and unwavering commitment of these four Central Railway employees in ensuring passenger safety and the smooth functioning of train operations. Their exceptional alertness, quick thinking, and decisive actions in critical situations exemplify the values that Central Railway upholds.

The recognition bestowed upon Sunil Patil, Ramesh Sakharam, Ganesh Yuvane, and Vaibhav Sharma not only celebrates their individual achievements but also highlights the collective effort of Central Railway in upholding safety standards and fostering a secure railway environment.