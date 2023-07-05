Central Railway Records Impressive Revenue Growth in Non-Fare & Parcel Revenue for April-June 2023 | representative pic

Central Railway has achieved remarkable financial performance in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 (April to June). Notably, the railway division recorded a record-breaking revenue of ₹ 28.52 crore in Non-Fare Revenue, showcasing a substantial increase of 102.33% compared to ₹ 14.10 crore in the same period last year.

The implementation of an E-Auction online system for tender bidding has played a significant role in boosting the earnings of the Non-Fare Revenue section. This streamlined process has expedited the finalization of tenders within a single day. As a testament to its success, 15 Non-Fare Revenue contracts were awarded through the E-Auction system in June 2023 alone, resulting in an annual license fee of ₹ 350.12 lakh.

Tenders awarded in June

Among the awarded tenders in June, the major contracts included 9 Railway Display Network (RDN) contracts and 3 Out of Home Advertising (OOH) sites auctioned by the Mumbai division. Additionally, the Pune division awarded 1 OOH contract, generating an annual income of ₹ 176.60 lakh over a period of 5 years.

In terms of Parcel Revenue, Central Railway reported a noteworthy revenue of ₹ 67.77 crore during the April-June period of FY 2023-24, transporting a total weight of 1.31 lakh tonnes. This figure indicates a 4.97% increase compared to the revenue of ₹ 64.56 crore generated during the same period in 2022.

In June 2023 alone, Central Railway generated a revenue of ₹ 22.35 crore through its Parcel services.

During the April-June period of FY 2023-24, out of a total of 92 trips, 29 trips of time-tabled parcel trains contributed ₹ 5.78 crore in revenue, while 57 Indented Parcel Cargo Express Trains (PCET) generated ₹ 8.45 crore. Additionally, 6 trips of leased PCET generated ₹ 1.01 crore in revenue.

Central Railway's leasing services have also witnessed growth, with 109 Seating cum Luggage Rakes (SLRs) on lease compared to 86 in the previous year, resulting in a revenue of ₹ 14.65 crore for 2023-24 compared to ₹ 11.22 crore in 2022-23. Moreover, the number of Parcel Vans (VPs) on lease increased from 6 to 20, generating a revenue of ₹ 7.99 crore in 2023-24 as opposed to ₹ 3.81 crore in 2022-23.

The commendable performance in Non-Fare and Parcel Revenue highlights Central Railway's effective strategies and focus on optimizing revenue streams.