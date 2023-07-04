CR Registers Freight Loading of 22.35 Million Tonnes in April-June 2023, Marking a 3.33% Increase | Photo: PTI/Representative

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) has reported a significant increase in freight loading for the April-June period of 2023. The railway division registered a total freight loading of 22.35 million tonnes, compared to 22.34 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year, representing a growth of 3.33%.

During the same quarterly period, CR witnessed a rise in freight earnings, generating Rs. 2,354.40 crores as compared to Rs. 2,153.90 crores in the previous year, showcasing a growth rate of 9.31%.

Revenue for June

In June 2023, Central Railway achieved an originating freight revenue of Rs. 806.10 crore, surpassing the revenue of Rs. 720.9 crores generated in June 2022.

The freight earnings for Central Railway in June 2023 amounted to Rs. 806.10 crores, contributing to a total revenue of Rs. 2,354.40 crores from April to June 2023. This represents a growth rate of 9.31% compared to the corresponding period last year, which recorded earnings of Rs. 2,153.90 crores. Additionally, the total tonnage transported in the same period reached 22.34 million tonnes, marking a growth of 3.33% compared to the 21.62 million tonnes transported last year.

Central Railway accomplished its best-ever freight loading in any June with 7.40 million tonnes, surpassing the loading of 7.17 million tonnes in June 2022 by 3.06%.

The railway division demonstrated improved performance across all commodities, leading to the incremental loading achievement compared to the same month last year.

In June 2023, Central Railway loaded 236 rakes of Cement and Clinker, indicating a 1.8% increase from the 178 rakes loaded in June 2022.

Moreover, 97 rakes of Automobiles were loaded in June 2023, a notable rise from the 68 rakes loaded in June 2022.

Container loading also showed improvement in June 2023, with 2,645 rakes loaded, representing a 0.6% increase compared to the 2,598 rakes loaded in June 2022.

Furthermore, the railway division loaded 211 rakes of Petroleum products in June 2023, exceeding the 175 rakes loaded in June 2022.

Noteworthy growth was seen in the loading of Iron & Steel, with 152 rakes loaded in June 2023, compared to 85 rakes in June 2022.

Similarly, the loading of Iron ore witnessed an increase, with 68 rakes loaded in June 2023 compared to 65 rakes in June 2022.

The metric of NTKM (Net Tonne Kilometers), which measures the payload of one tonne carried over one kilometer, exhibited a growth of 6.8% in June 2023 compared to June 2022.

Central Railway's commendable performance and the surge in freight loading across various commodities underline its continued success in the transportation sector.